Watch: Nowruz celebrations in Azerbaijan

Nowruz, the herald of spring, is bringing joy to many communities from Balkans to South Asia, from the Caucasus, to the Black Sea Basin.

In Azerbaijan, the festive season began with the celebrations at the Atashgah Fire Temple in Baku, attracting many artists from all over the country. The old traditions, including the symbolic characters of Nowruz, Keçel and Köse, were brought to life with dance, music and art performances.

Nowruz, the Persian New Year begins on the spring equinox, 21 March, and it is celebrated by diverse communities for over 3,000 years with different traditions.