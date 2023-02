Revelers stroll around an Ice Castle in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, as an Arctic blast wallops the Northeastern United States.

"We were kind of discouraged from coming and they told us we'd be crazy if we came in such frigid temperatures," says Kim Elbe, a visitor form Massachusetts. "But we're here, so we must be crazy." There are similar Ice Castles in the US states of Utah, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin.

Watch video in player above.