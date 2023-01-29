It has been over 11 weeks since Ukrainian forces took back Kalynivske, in Kherson province, from Russian occupation. But liberation has not diminished the hardship for residents, both those returning home and the ones who never left.

In the peak of winter, the remote area not far from an active front line has no power or water. The sounds of war are never far.

Russian forces withdrew from the western side of the Dnieper River, which bisects the province but remains in control of the eastern side.

A near-constant barrage of fire from only a few kilometres away, and the danger of leftover mines, has rendered normalcy an elusive dream.