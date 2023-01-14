Bare-bottomed figurines of the famous football player Lionel Messi have stolen the show in Spain, as he becomes the best-selling caganer of 2022.

Caganers are traditional statuettes from the northeastern region of Catalonia depicting bare-bottomed, defecating public figures.

Other characters depicted include French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Charles III of England.

Caganer figurine designer Marc Carlos Pla said that although Messi arrived late at the fairs this year the Argentinian World Cup winner immediately became the number one seller.

Watch the No Comment by clicking on the player icon above.