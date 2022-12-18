There were peaceful protests in Peru following days of political clashes that have left at least 20 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Some of the marchers in the capital Lima were expressing their support for police officers and security forces injured in the violence while others wanted to show their solidarity with protestors who had been killed, injured or detained.

The country’s caretaker president Dina Boluarte called for elections after leftist president Pedro Castillo was ousted by lawmakers last week when he tried to shut down congress. The country has had six presidents in as many years.

Watch the video in the player above.