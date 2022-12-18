Peru's President Dina Boluarte has insisted she won't step down despite political turmoil in the country that has sparked a wave of violent protests, as she looks to bring forward elections in order to quell the disorder.

Anger is mounting among the thousands of tourists trapped in the South American country -- notably near the tourist hotspot of Macchu Picchu -- where passenger trains have been suspended and key transport networks are blocked.

Roadblocks on the Pan-American Highway have left trucks stranded for days, spoiling food bound for Peru's capital.

Officials said military aircraft would begin shuttling the stranded visitors -- as supplies of food and medicine are quickly running out.

Since last week, Peru has been plunged into a deep political crisis triggered by the decision of the now former president Pedro Castillo to dissolve the Congress, which shortly afterwards dismissed him and appointed the then vice-president Dina Boluarte.

The country's Congress rejected a bid Friday to hold polls next December, more than two years earlier than scheduled.

