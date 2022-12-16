A judge has ordered ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months as deadly protests continue to rock the country.

Peru’s Supreme Prosecutor Alcides Chinchay said that Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison on charges of rebellion.

At least seven people have died, and the Peruvian Health Ministry reported that many others have been injured in violent demonstrations which erupted after Castillo was removed from his role by lawmakers on 7 December, having attempted to dissolve Congress ahead of a third impeachment vote.

Castillo was accused of attempting a coup, with former Vice-President Dina Boluarte denouncing his actions before taking on his role, making her the sixth Peruvian leader in as many years, and the first female President.

Protests have been particularly fierce in impoverished Andean regions that were the base of support for Castillo, a leftist former schoolteacher.

Unable to control the unrest, the government declared a national emergency on 14 December, as Congress discuss a new round of elections for 2024, a debate which has not gone down well among Castillo supporters.