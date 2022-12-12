One of the most active volcanoes in Central America has erupted again, spewing lava and ash, forcing authorities in Guatemala City on Sunday to close the country's largest airport and a major highway.

The volcano named Fuego, after the Spanish word for fire, rumbled into activity overnight Saturday with molten rock oozing down its slopes and ash belching two kilometres into the sky. Winds carried the ash toward Guatemala City, 35 kilometres away.

La Aurora international airport, six kilometres south of the capital, was temporarily closed mid-morning, the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics said in a statement, citing the presence of ash near the runway.

Aviation sources said at least two incoming flights had to be diverted.