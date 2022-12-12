Residents from Chaman, a border town in Pakistan's Balochistan province, have gathered after Afghanistan's Taliban forces opened fire on Sunday, killing six civilians, according to the Pakistani military.

One eyewitness and survivor, Fida Muhammad, described the scene.

"A mortar shell landed and caused a huge fireball. After that, I lost consciousness and don't know what happened", said Muhammad, who was wounded on the Pakistani side of the crossing and taken to hospital.

Media representatives from the Pakistani army said a further 17 people were injured and blamed the casualties on “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” by Afghan forces on civilians.

