In Mogadishu, the Somali capital, various refugee camps dot the sprawling metropolis. They’re mainly filled with people fleeing conflict in the country, between the government and Islamist groups.

In one camp, Adala, there is, however, a glimmer of hope. Approximately 600 students are studying for a better future, a rare opportunity in Somalia’s refugee camps.

As well as conflict, drought and poor harvests have pushed many to flee their homes toward the capital.

Click on the video above to see more.