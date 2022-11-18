Humanitarian aid has been distributed in and around the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson. UN workers and volunteers have brought food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials, and critical household items, such as bedding, thermal blankets, and solar lamps, to more than 6,000 people in the city.

Russian forces had occupied Kherson since March, capturing the city in the first weeks of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So far, it had been the only regional capital to fall to the invaders. But Russian troops withdrew from the area last week after coming under a sustained counter-attack from Kyiv’s forces.

However, many critical services, like electricity and running water, remain patchy in the city.

