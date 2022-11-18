English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Locals help distribute aid in Kherson
no comment

Watch: Aid handed out in newly liberated Kherson

Humanitarian aid has been distributed in and around the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson. UN workers and volunteers have brought food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials, and critical household items, such as bedding, thermal blankets, and solar lamps, to more than 6,000 people in the city.

Russian forces had occupied Kherson since March, capturing the city in the first weeks of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So far, it had been the only regional capital to fall to the invaders. But Russian troops withdrew from the area last week after coming under a sustained counter-attack from Kyiv’s forces. 

However, many critical services, like electricity and running water, remain patchy in the city. 

Click on the video above to see more.

Today's Top Stories

more from World