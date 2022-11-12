Activists outside COP27 in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh are chanting slogans in support of climate justice for the African continent.

The world's largest climate conference, COP27, has been dubbed by some as the “African COP”. The positions of African countries on renewable energy sources or climate change financing has been centre stage at the talks.

Africa is particularly vulnerable to climate change. According to NGOs, staple crops and fish harvests are expected to decline by up to 40 per cent. And an estimated 116 million people in Africa could soon face problems associated with rising sea levels.

"We cannot accept any decision here without the loss and damage reparation, without indigenous people's issues in sight", Chadian environmental activist and geographer Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim said.