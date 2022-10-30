Officials in South Korea say a stampede in Seoul which killed more than 150 people and injured many more will likely raise serious questions about public safety standards.

Fire Department official Choi Seong-beom said the stampede took place around 10:22 pm and many of the victims were crushed to death.

"The high number of casualties was the result of many being trampled during the Halloween event," Choi said.

The district of Itaewon is a popular destination for people celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered an investigation and declared a period of national mourning.

French President Emmanuel Macron offered France's "heartfelt" support to South Korea in a tweet which read: "heartfelt thoughts for the residents of Seoul and the Korean people after the tragedy at Itaewon. France is by your side."