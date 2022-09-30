English
Tehran attempts to crackdown on persistent demonstrations
Videos circulating on social media showed gunfire

Rights groups say up to 83 killed as Tehran attempts to crackdown on persistent demonstrations; forces open fire on group stoning police station in city near Pakistan border.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks in what they say are spontaneous protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing her mandatory headscarf too loosely.

The protesters have vented anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic. The nationwide demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since its 1979 Islamic revolution.

