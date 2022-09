Dozens of people gathered in front of the Iranian embassy in Buenos Aires and in front of the New York Times Building in New York, in support of Iranian women.

The protests follow the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Tehran's notorious morality police.

Iranian women have been trying to make their voices heard since 16 September, defying a crackdown that one rights group says has killed more than 75 people and drawn international condemnation.