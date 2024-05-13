Video. Renewed Russian offensive forces thousands of civilians to flee Northe

Thousands of civilians have fled as Russia renews its ground offensive in northeast Ukraine, bombarding towns and villages with artillery and mortar fire. Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from at least one unit in the Kharkiv region, yielding territory along the contested "gray zone" near the Russian border. The town of Vovchansk has become a battleground, surrounded by Russian forces approaching from multiple directions. Heavy fighting persists, with Russian troops targeting 27 settlements in the past day. Analysts suggest Russia aims to exploit ammunition shortages before Western supplies arrive, while Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensive operations.

