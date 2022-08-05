Thousands of contemporary artworks from more than 60 local and international exhibitors are featured at the 9th edition of Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong.

The fair, which showcases artworks worth less than HK$100,000 ($12,820), is dedicated to promoting local art and providing a platform for local art lovers to discover Hong Kong's new emerging artists.

Visitors can scan the QR code of the works and pay electronically.

While the rest of the world is opening up, Hong Kong remains under strict travel restrictions for COVID-19.

Vaccinated non-residents with a negative test result can only return from 1 May.

Even then, all international travellers are required to stay in quarantine for seven days in designated hotels.

Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong runs from 4-7 August (2022) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.