A giant digital dog appears on screens in Tokyo's busy shopping and business district of Shibuya, the latest 3D display in the megacity following a massive 4K cat last year that went viral.

The new installation sees the dog appear at the top of each hour across eight different billboards, leaping from screen to screen and catching a frisbee.

The digital canine is the same Akita breed as Hachiko, a dog famous in Shibuya with its very own statue outside the area’s busy train station.

"In Shibuya, as you can see, there are many screens. But they’re only in 2D. Everyone has gotten used to that. But by doing a 3D advertisement, it attracts everyone's attention," said one passerby.