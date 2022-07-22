English
Bolivia opposition protest against political persecution
A large opposition demonstration marched Thursday in La Paz denouncing political persecution from the presidency of leftist Luis Arce, but was stopped by government supporters who used eggs, tomatoes, stones and firecrackers.

Opponents, including doctors, medical students, vendors and civil activists, demanded the release of former right-wing president Jeanine Añez, sentenced last month to 10 years in prison on charges of committing a coup against her predecessor, leftist Evo Morales (2006-2019).

They also attributed to political motives a criminal complaint for a murder case against the president of the professional Bolivian Medical Association, Luis Larrea, a prominent anti-Morales activist.

