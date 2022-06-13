English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Croatia 360
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine live: Wounded 12-year-old now enduring image of Russia, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Video
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 13th – Morning
Updated: 13/06/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Today's Top Stories
no comment
Tour de no pants: Naked cyclists streak through London
On a sunny day in London, many people can be spotted cycling naked around London.
Latest news bulletin | June 12th – Midday
Latest news bulletin | June 12th – Morning
France goes to the polls in parliamentary elections after Macron's April victory
Justin Bieber reveals a rare disorder has paralysed half of his face
North Macedonia: Scholz calls for EU accession talks but fails to shift Bulgaria's objections
more from World
Sweden
'Ooooh, right there': Sexy bins talk dirty in bid to stop littering
world news
Spain sweltering amid hottest pre-summer heatwave in at least 20 years
USA
Biden welcomes US gun control proposals after two mass shootings
Greece
On Greek island, bees help people with mental health issues
Netherlands
Dutch farmers angry over measures to reduce nitrogen emissions
Italy
'Life that was': Experts restore historic synagogues in Venice ghetto