People line up at Covid-19 testing booths for PCR tests during a mass screening campaign in Shanghai, as the city prepares to impose new containment measures on residents in several neighbourhoods.

China is the last major economy to pursue a policy of eradicating all disease outbreaks, using rapid closures, mass testing and mandatory quarantines.

In Shanghai, at least 15 of the city's 16 districts, totalling more than 23 million people, said they would conduct PCR tests on residents in the coming days, while six areas said they would impose closures during the testing campaign.