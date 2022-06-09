English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Video

euronews_icons_loading
Singapore
no comment

Singapore's i Light Festival is back after a 2-year hiatus

The i Light Singapore festival has returned to the Marina Bay area after a two-year hiatus.

People marvel at dancing "fireflies" on a lawn, walk through an inflatable whale and pose for photos next to colourful artworks at a Singapore light festival that aims to encourage sustainability.

Its 20 installations include a giant lighted jellyfish, lanterns made from used fishing nets and a sculpture made of CDs.

According to the organisers, the installations use energy-efficient lights and environmentally friendly materials to encourage the public to adopt sustainable habits, although some visitors remain sceptical about the festival's effectiveness in conveying an environmental message.

Today's Top Stories

more from World