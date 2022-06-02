English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Russia has captured most of eastern city of Sievierodonetsk
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 2nd – Midday
Updated: 02/06/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Today's Top Stories
no comment
Royal family's biggest fan gets ready for jubilee
It takes agility to get past the thousands of commemorative pictures and tea cups piled up in the London home of Margaret Tyler, one of the UK's biggest collectors of royal memorabilia.
Latest news bulletin | June 1st – Morning
'We feel unwelcome': Italian man recovering from COVID-19 faces deportation from UK
Shanghai ends its eight-week lockdown, but can China do away with 'zero-covid' policy?
How illegal logging is threatening Romania's unique virgin forests
Latest news bulletin | May 31st – Evening
Ukraine
Belarus holding military drills on border with traumatised northern Ukraine
United Kingdom
Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee: Why this weekend's festivities matter to the UK
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 2nd – Morning
Ukraine
Germany and US agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
Denmark
Denmark votes to join EU common defence policy
world news
World Athletics calls for better air quality for Global Running Day