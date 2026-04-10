While many airports across the globe are served by excellent public transport, we’re not ashamed to admit that sometimes after a long flight the last thing we want to do is attempt to navigate it.

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Negotiating a fare with a taxi driver or working out which ride hailing service works in a destination (Uber? Yandex? Careem?) isn’t ideal when you’re tired either.

Thankfully, short-term accommodation giant Airbnb is taking away some of that hassle by launching private airport taxi services in 125 cities across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Travellers can now make advance ride bookings through the Airbnb app right after making their accommodation reservations.

Guests can be picked up by drivers inside airport arrivals terminals with a name board. If you’ve got some time to explore a new city before checking into your accommodation, short sightseeing stops can also be included.

Similarly, return trips to the airport or train station can be booked straight from the accommodation as well.

The service, launched in partnership with Welcome Pickups, intends to make transportation in a new city a little less daunting for travellers, especially in cities where other taxi services like Uber or Lyft may be patchy.

“Arriving in a new destination should feel exciting, not stressful,” Alex Trimis, CEO of Welcome Pickups, said.

“For years, Welcome Pickups has helped travelers plan that moment in advance, with reliable transfers and a personal welcome waiting when they arrive. We’re thrilled to partner with Airbnb to bring that experience directly into the travel journey and help even more guests start their trip with confidence.”

The service has initially been introduced to key cities like Bali, Paris and Mexico City, following a pilot programme across Europe and Asia, which received a high 4.96 average rating. However, more cities could be added down the line, depending on the reception.

Currently, Airbnb’s private car transfers are only available between stays and points of arrival or departure, instead of throughout the city or full-day hires.

“Airbnb Services are designed to enhance a guest’s stay, and our partnership with Welcome Pickups delivers that from the moment they arrive,” said Dave Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at Airbnb.

“Now guests can book a private car service in advance, taking the hassle out of organizing transportation in a new city. We’re excited to expand Airbnb Services with more helpful offerings, and this is just the start.”

Airbnb’s expansion, from accommodation to photography and massages

Airbnb has been expanding beyond just accommodation in recent years.

Last May, it launched Airbnb Services, with an introductory 10 categories in 260 cities. Travellers can now book chefs, massages, personalised photo sessions, spa treatments and personal training through the Airbnb app.

Other services include hair, makeup and nail care, prepared meals and catering. Several of these offerings are priced below $50 (€42.7).

“Seventeen years ago, we changed the way people travel. More than two billion guests later, Airbnb is synonymous with a place to stay,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said at the time..

“With the launch of services and experiences, we’re changing travel again. Now you can Airbnb more than an Airbnb.”

He added, “People choose hotels for their services. People choose Airbnbs for the space. Now, we’re giving you the best of both worlds –amazing homes with services that make them even more special.”