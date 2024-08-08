Bordeaux beats Paris in this new ranking of the world’s most beautiful cities.

Europe dominates in a new ranking of the world’s most beautiful cities, filling nine of the top 10 spots.

It’s based on the number of buildings that adhere to the ‘golden ratio’, which has been used for thousands of years in architecture to harness the beauty of nature in balanced, harmonious structures.

Many European capitals feature in the top 10 list, compiled by the UK’s Online Mortgage Advisor site - with Paris being a notable exception.

Here’s which cities made the cut for having the world’s most attractive buildings.

Venice is the world's most beautiful city. Canva

What is the world’s most beautiful city?

With its winding canals and eclectic architecture, Venice takes the top spot. More than 83 per cent of its buildings match the golden ratio, according to the study.

It’s no wonder, then, that the Italian city is so popular with tourists: in 2023, it welcomed 5.7 million visitors. Straining under the weight of these numbers, the ancient port this year trialled a tourist tax to curb arrivals and recently introduced a cap of 25 people per tour group.

Italy also boasts the second most beautiful city, with the capital Rome scoring an 82 per cent match to the golden ratio - making it the winning European capital.

Just a fraction of a percentage behind, Barcelona in Spain comes in third place. It’s followed by Prague in Czechia, where the Gothic St Vitus Cathedral stands in contrast to the strikingly modern Dancing House.

In fifth place is the only non-European city to make the top 10: New York, USA.

Bordeaux's Place de la Bourse. Canva

What’s the most beautiful city in France?

Despite being home to iconic structures like the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame, Paris does not make it into the top 10 - only securing 12th place.

It’s beaten by Bordeaux, which comes in ninth place with a beauty score of 75.3 per cent. Known best for its surrounding vineyards, the southwestern city is packed with impressive architecture, including the Cité du Vin museum, whose organic shape recalls gnarled vines and swirling wine glasses.

Among its many modern marvels, the 2,000-year-old city also packs in classical beauties like the columned Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux and the pleasingly symmetrical Place de la Bourse.

Also among the top 10 most beautiful cities for architecture are Athens, Greece, in sixth place; Budapest, Hungary, in seventh; Vienna, Austria, in eighth; and Milan, Italy, in 10th.

Chester is the UK's most beautiful city. Canva

What’s the most beautiful city in the UK?

No British cities feature in the top 20 but they are instead honoured in a separate UK-only ranking. It crowns Chester as Britain’s most beautiful city, with a beauty score of 83.7 per cent.

Founded as a Roman fortress in 79 AD, the northwest English city is encompassed by Roman walls that visitors can still walk along today. Its central shopping district is housed in covered arcades and Tudor-style half-timber buildings.

London comes in close second place, followed by Belfast, Liverpool and Durham.

Besides Paris, European and international contenders in the top 20 global list include Stockholm in Sweden, Florence in Italy, Tel Aviv in Israel, Copenhagen in Denmark, Marrakech in Morocco, Chicago in the US, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Berlin in Germany and Istanbul in Türkiye.