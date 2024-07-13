England fans are hoping their team can beat hot favourites Spain at the Euros final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday.

Going into the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday, some oft-burned England fans were convinced their team wouldn’t take the win - but they did, beating the Netherlands 2-1.

Since that triumph, Google searches for “Euros final Berlin” have seen a 694 per cent increase, with England fans desperate to get in on the atmosphere in Germany ahead of the final on Sunday.

England will take on Spain at the iconic Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Demand is so high that holiday provider Travel Republic has now revealed that England’s place in the UEFA Euros final has caused a phenomenal increase in demand.

Fans keen to head to the German capital have pushed Google searches for “flights to Berlin” up 712 per cent. The search term “hotels in Berlin” has seen an incredible 777 per cent rise since they defeated Netherlands in the semi-final.

A fan smiles before the semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany Frank Augstein/The AP

How has the hospitality industry in Berlin reacted to the surge?

While some England fans won’t see money as any object in the way of seeing their team play, many will miss out on the chance.

Airlines and hotels have reacted quickly, seeing prices soaring after England’s win.

“After the incredible win last night I decided to take a look at hotels in Berlin, with the hypothetical idea that me and my mates might fly to Berlin on Sunday for the match. I found a hotel that was just over £100 when the game had ended, but when I looked again this morning it’s nearly 10 times more expensive,” one fan, Nick, told Travel Republic.

Nick’s experience is not unusual. Many potential customers have seen the immediate impact on supply and demand affecting airline and hotel pricing ahead of the final.

Even if they’ll have nowhere to stay - at least nowhere cheap - some fans have been able to get tickets to the final.

They’re the lucky ones, though, as there’s also been a 1,262 per cent increase in searches for “Euros final tickets” since Wednesday.

Any remaining tickets for England’s unprecedented appearance in the final on Sunday cost between €95 and €2,025 - but they’re likely to be snapped up extremely quickly.

The final is set to take place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion - the largest host of any of the Euros matches this time around.

Home to just short of 75,000 seats, those fans who can’t secure a precious spot will likely stay in Berlin and cheer on players from fan zones as well as the many pubs and bars of the capital.

Has Germany seen an increase in tourism since the beginning of the Euros?

English football fans have already made history with more than 300,000 of them travelling to Germany to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the 2024 Euros.

That’s the highest attendance of England fans since the 2016 Euros hosted in France.

Taking part in ten cities across Germany, including Berlin, interest in the nation has been significant.

Online travel agent Opodo says, since kickoff on 14 June, there’s been a 39 per cent increase in bookings for travel to Germany between then and 14 July - compared to the same period in 2023.

UK-based football fans have made up 17 per cent of the total bookings among fans travelling to the cities where the matches are taking place.

During the first three England matches, which took place from 14 June to 26 June, 38 per cent of all Opodo bookings came from the UK, with most staying between 2 and 4 days to see their team triumph on the pitch.