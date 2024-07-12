By Agencies with AP

Mount Etna is one of Europe's highest and most active volcanoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old American tourist has died while on Mount Etna in Sicily.

The man was taken ill during an excursion on the southern side of the volcano, Italy's alpine rescue service said today.

Rescuers said the cause of his illness was still unknown, but current high temperatures coupled with humidity may prove dangerous for tourists.

“Tourists who participate in these excursions should not underestimate the risks related to high temperatures, strong humidity, and the sudden jump in altitude,” said Alfio Ferrara, a spokesman for the alpine rescue service.

“Often they agree to take part in these excursions that reach 2,000-2,300 meters (6,500 to 9,800 feet) in altitude, after spending the day at the beach,” he added.

There is currently a heatwave in Sicily, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the island, which is the biggest in the Mediterranean.

Where is Mount Etna?

Mount Etna is a volcano on the east coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

It is one of Europe's most active volcanoes and has been going through an especially active period for the last five years.

Although Mt Etna erupts frequently, lava has not reached nearby towns since the 1800s.

It has more than 200 craters and when one of these does erupt, volcanic ash lands in the city of Catania, as its foot, and the many surrounding towns and villages. This is inconvenient to residents but not usually a problem for visitors.

The nearby Catania international airport occasionally closes if the volcano causes poor visibility but it usually reopens after a few hours.

Even during an eruption, there are many hiking trails and paths that are still safe, though it is a legal requirement to go up with a qualified local mountain guide.

What happened to the tourist who died?

After being alerted on Thursday afternoon, the alpine rescue team and an air ambulance reached the man in a remote area.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Is it safe to travel to Sicily?

Yes, it is still safe to travel to Sicily, even if Mt Etna is erupting.

Flights and trains are running as usual.

There is an ongoing drought in Sicily but hotels and other tourist accomodation are open and operating as normal.

Travellers should take the usual precautions for hot weather - drink plenty of water, stay in the shade during the hottest hours of the day and seek medical attention if you feel unwell.