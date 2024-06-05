Visa applicants can also spend their stay learning muay Thai boxing or Thai cooking.

Thailand has long been a popular homebase for digital nomads - but they haven’t been officially welcomed, until now.

The country’s long awaited digital nomad visa has finally launched, giving people a chance to work there remotely for up to one year at a time.

The so-called Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) “targets digital nomads, remote workers and freelancers, as well as those who want to learn muay Thai [boxing] and Thai cuisine,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Chai Wacharonke told press when announcing the measure in May.

The multiple-entry visa is valid for five years and can be used for stays of up to 180 days, with the possibility to extend for a further 180 days.

Previously, most European tourists could visit the country on a visa exemption for 30 days, with the chance to extend their stay for a further 30 days. They were not permitted to work during their stay, however.

Who can apply for Thailand’s digital nomad visa and how much does it cost?

As announced by the government spokesman, not only does the visa apply to freelancers and remote workers, but also those pursuing training in the country.

This includes visitors undertaking a course in Thai cooking, the traditional martial art of Thai boxing (muay Thai) or other sport training. Those performing at music festivals, attending seminars or seeking medical treatment may also be eligible.

Spouses and dependent children of DTV holders are also covered by the visa.

The application fee for Thailand’s digital nomad visa is 10,000 Thai baht (€252).

Thailand extends visa-on-arrival to 36 countries

Thailand dropped 11 places in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) latest travel and tourism development ranking, released last month, mainly due to inadequate infrastructure and services.

Nevertheless, in a raft of measures announced at the same time as the DTV, the country laid out plans to boost tourism.

As of this month, its visa extension scheme now applies to 93 countries and territories, up from 57 previously. This allows up to 60-day stays for the purposes of tourism and short-term business engagements, up from the previous 30 days.

Newly eligible countries include Albania, Croatia, Kosovo and Morocco, among others.

A further 31 countries can receive a 15-day tourism visa on arrival at the airport in Thailand, up from 19 countries previously.

Foreign students will also be granted a one-year stay following graduation to allow time to search for jobs, whereas previously they were required to leave the country immediately.

There’s good news for over-50s seeking a sunny retirement too: the previous requirement to have insurance coverage worth 3 million THB (€75,550) has now been reduced to just 440,000 THB (€11,000).