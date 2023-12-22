Immerse yourself in 'K-culture' with this new remote work visa.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea is launching a digital nomad visa in 2024 and it will allow remote workers to stay in the country for up to two years.

It will be joined by a new ‘K Culture Training Visa’ that aims to capitalise on the popularity of Korean culture by drawing young people to the country to learn more about it.

‘K Culture Events’ will be held throughout 2024 spotlighting Korean music, food and beauty. A ‘K Tourism Road Show’ will also hit countries around the world from the US to Sweden.

South Korea’s digital nomad visa: What we know so far

The requirements for South Korea’s digital nomad visa are yet to be announced, but it is expected to be available in the second half of next year.

Currently, most EU citizens can enter South Korea without a visa and stay for up to 90 days.

As well as investing in and promoting regional tourism, South Korea’s government aims to make it easier for foreign tourists to visit by developing English-language guides and transport booking tools with the help of AI.

The country hopes that these initiatives will help it reach the goal of welcoming 30 million tourists per year and $30 billion (€27 bn) in tourism revenue by 2027. In 2019, the country saw a high of 17.5 million international visitors.

Why visit South Korea in 2024?

As well as the launch of South Korea’s digital nomad visa, there are plenty of reasons to visit the East Asian nation in 2024.

In January, the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games will see a record 1,900 young athletes compete in everything from judo to ice hockey.

Apart from the Opening Ceremony, tickets for all events are free of charge. The Games will be accompanied by an exciting lineup of cultural events featuring renowned Korean DJs, snow tubing and curling.

Attendees are encouraged to explore nearby attractions like the Daegwallyeong Snow Festival, featuring more cold weather activities and epic snow sculptures.

In the capital Seoul, a Robot and AI Museum is slated to open in late 2024, while in the country’s second city the Busan Museum of Art is getting a high-tech makeover.