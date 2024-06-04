These are digital nomads’ top recommendations for an affordable summer in Europe.

Fancy spending the summer in Europe? Many of us dream of packing up and renting a beach villa or a city apartment for the months of June, July and August.

But it’s no coincidence that these dreamy summer months coincide with high-season. So where can you make your European summer dreams a reality without breaking the bank?

These are the most affordable places to live in Europe for the summer, according to users of Reddit’s r/travel forum.

Lounge on the the sun-soaked Adriatic coast in Budva, Montenegro

Set on a summer by the sea? Head to Budvar in Montenegro for sun-soaked Adriatic beaches, a charming mediaeval Old Town and cheap prices - with monthly rentals starting at around €700 per month in high-season, according to one Reddit user.

For those who can’t afford to take the whole summer off work, there are various coworking spaces dotted around the town.

When you’re not knuckling down, explore quiet coves like Galija Beach, a 20-minute drive out of town, or head 40 minutes north to Kotor - a cat lover’s paradise with stunning views over the Bay of Kotor from the summit of a mediaeval fortress.

To escape the seaside crowds, one Reddit user suggests heading into the mountains of Montenegro instead.

The Durmitor limestone massif in the country’s northwest is popular for its hiking, canyons and glacial mountain lakes. Find quieter - and cheaper - alternatives in the nearby Piva Canyon in Pluzine, or head south to Skadar Lake close to the Albanian border, they recommend.

Ohrid in North Macedonia is set on a beautiful lake. Canva

Spend your summer working by a lake in Ohrid, North Macedonia

North Macedonia isn’t on the radar of most travellers - and that’s what makes it the perfect country for an affordable summer escape.

Not only are prices lower than more popular destinations like Spain and Italy, but renting an apartment short-term will have a less damaging effect on locals.

Unsure about visiting a landlocked country at the hottest time of the year? Travellers love the lakeside city of Ohrid, where you can lounge on beaches - or even make them your temporary office.

If you prefer a more professional set up, head to one of the city’s coworking spaces, which are well set up for remote workers.

“Ohrid has super good weather, not so hot summer - around 30-35 max during the day - and colder nights so you can sleep well without AC,” says one Reddit user. Other draws include “cheap food”, “good internet” and vibrant nightlife.

July and August are the perfect months to visit Ohrid, as the city roars to life with the Ohrid Summer Festival, which showcases Macedonian folklore in music and dance.

“Ohrid is my favourite cheapest place in Europe for sure,” says another Reddit user.

For even cheaper short-term rentals, head east to Bitola for neoclassical architecture, cafe culture and apartments for just “€200 a month”, according to one Reddit user.

Belgrade is an affordable city for digital nomads. Canva

Save money on a riverside city break in Belgrade, Serbia

Opting for a city over a coastal location is one of the best ways to keep your budget in check - especially if you’re planning a last-minute summer break, says one Reddit user.

They suggest heading to the Balkans for a low-cost break. In Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, you can find a monthly apartment rental for as little as €380.

Summer temperatures hover around the late 20s, meaning you can still catch some rays while lounging by the Danube and Sava rivers. Head to the bohemian quarter of Zemun for riverside cafes, lively late-night bars and easy access to the Great War Island nature reserve.

Bansko becomes a hiker's paradise in summer. Canva

Escape to the mountains in Bansko, Bulgaria

Just a few hours south of the Bulgarian capital of Sofia lies a mountain town best known for its winter skiing - but there are plenty of reasons to visit Bansko during the summertime too.

Lying at the foot of the Pirin Mountain, the town is a gateway to the hiking trails of the Pirin National Park. Here, pristine rivers meander through flower-filled valleys and coniferous forests, home to wolves and brown bears.

July-September brings a roster of cultural events and festivals to Bansko, ranging from cinema under the stars to jazz and folklore festivals.

Monthly room rentals in summer start from just €230, and temperatures are warm yet less stifling than in the capital.