Summer in Azerbaijan: Baku seaside, delectable cuisine and culture-packed festivities

From beach getaways to open-air music events in the capital, summer in Azerbaijan has something for everyone.

Wintery adventures on the Shahdag peaks and Autumn jazz festivals are among the top seasonal attractions, but summer in Azerbaijan is no less appealing.

Blessed by plentiful sunshine and average temperatures of 32ᐤ Celsius in the lowlands, Azerbaijan is the perfect alternative to a European summer city break. As the festival season hots up and rich cultural heritage dazzles at open-air events across the country, we uncover some of the best beaches, lively nightlife and cultural activities for a well-spent summer in Azerbaijan.

Festival season in Azerbaijan

Festival season in Azerbaijan stretches well beyond the peak summer months. At the height of summer, immerse yourself in music at Dream Fest (July 23-28), before returning to the northeastern coastline for a variety of beach parties all summer long.

The real star of festival season, however, is surely Azerbaijani produce. Piled high in Baku’s colourful bazaars all year round, Azerbaijan’s fresh produce receives most fanfare throughout the summer and autumn months, with a variety of harvest festivals dedicated to specialty foods, including apple, pomegranate, hazelnut, peaches, apricots, feijoya, figs, grapes, persimmons, watermelon, melon and wine.

Summer in Baku city

The capital city of Baku is a hive of summer activity, with an array of cultural institutions and tree-shaded parks complimented by open-air concerts and pulsating nightlife centred on the city’s coastal bars and rooftop terraces.

Start your tour of Baku amidst the ambient bustle of Fountain Square, then explore the city’s cultural institutions such as the Heydar Aliyev Centre and Azerbaijan Carpet Museum which face the shorefront. Beyond their world-class architectural designs, both are prized for their insightful displays of art and traditional heritage.

Near the Heydar Aliyev Centre, you can discover foodie stop offs like Yashil Bazaar and Sherg Bazaar, where you can sample fresh produce and local delicacies such as Caspian caviar and Goychay pomegranate. As the heat of the day wears off, Baku’s bars take on added allure. Try local wines such as pomegranate and quince wine at specialist bars like KEFLI, Enoteca Meydan, Inn Vino wine bar or enjoy a cocktail with a view at 360 Bar.

If the weather in Baku gets a little too warm, treat the city as a jumping off point for adventures into the cooler climates of Azerbaijan’s mountain regions and forested national parks. Consider multi-day trips to the wildflower meadows of Guba to the north or the Talysh Mountains and UNESCO-heritage forests of Hirkan National Park to the south, stopping off at authentic towns and villages along the way.

Baku’s summer of culinary delights

In-season produce is reflected on the menus of Baku’s best restaurants, with aromatic national dishes such as plov, kükü and dolma, demonstrating the diversity of Azerbaijani cuisine, with farms across nine out of 11 climatic zones.

On the city’s diverse restaurant scene, you’ll find traditional flavours in opulent settings at the likes of Agabala, Art Club, La Quzu, while Nar & Sharab is renowned for its mouth-watering seafood dishes.

Vegetarian and vegan travellers can also get their fill of dukkah-spiced dips at Vida Cafe, De Rama and Manipura, while western favourites can satisfy all at CASA Cafe within Deniz Mall.

Caspian seaside escapes

When temperatures in Baku soar, the highlands and coastal regions provide breezy solace, with the closest beach escape located in downtown Baku. Known as Seaside Boulevard, the city’s tidy beachfront promenade runs all the way from Baku port to Crystal Hall arena, which once hosted Eurovision, passing the Baku Eye Ferris wheel and a variety of museums.

Though open-air concerts may keep you in Baku, there are plenty more sandy resorts outside of the city to escape to, dotted along the less than thirty kilometres north. Here, the Caspian Sea is the centre of attention as the nation’s playground for sunseekers, water sports fanatics and vacationing families.

Take your pick from among the many beach clubs and lavish resorts that cover the northeastern tip of the country, extending west beyond Sea Breeze beach. Bilgah is a popular choice, considered one of the best beaches in Azerbaijan with its wide range of activities and family-friendly facilities.

Resort season lasts year-round on Azerbaijan’s seaside, offering utmost hospitality and relaxation, with outdoor pools, bars, restaurants and spas, across all budgets. If a spa retreat is on the cards, the Baku coastline also offers various wellness resorts serving up a range of healing treatments using Azerbaijani oil, salt, mud and mineral water. Top treatments include the Naftalan oil massage or invigorating mud bath with healing Rhassoul clay.

Watersports are available all along the Baku coast but Shorabad is a top choice for the adventurous of heart. The windy conditions and well-equipped water sports centre here make it the optimal place to learn kitesurfing, starting on the calm lagoon before moving into open water.

If you’re in search of a tranquil getaway, many beaches along the Caspian coast offer romantic pursuits with fewer crowds. Here you can stroll, take a yacht trip or simply enjoy the panoramic views over the Caspian Sea from the comfort of a pool-side lounger.

Whether you decide to stay in Baku or make a break for one of the coastal resorts, everyone will agree on the right way to end summer in Azerbaijan. Venture to the water’s edge, order up a plentiful feast of local seafood and dishes and settle in for one last enchanting Caspian sunset.