İstanbul is synonymous with history and cultural landmarks, but it also has colourful gardens and forests to enjoy a spot of nature in the city.

İstanbul is a sprawling metropolis with a myriad of famous historical and cultural landmarks. But it also has a quieter side where you can get lost on trails surrounded by greenery and leave behind the hustle and bustle. Our presenter Cinzia Rizzi takes you on a trip to discover them.

We start out at one of the greenest places on our tour - the Belgrad Forest. It’s a 5,500-hectare protected area full of oak, beech, and chestnut trees, where you can hike, bike, and run.

İstanbul is also rich in enchanting gardens, which had been transformed by spring during our visit, giving them a fresh vitality. Emirgan Park sees a Tulip Festival take place every April and Yıldız Park has a beautiful garden complex where you can enjoy stunning panoramic views of the Bosphorus.

For those who want to escape the city noise, Princes' Islands, an archipelago of 9 islands in the Sea of Marmara, are just a short ferry ride from the heart of İstanbul. Cinzia headed to Büyükada - the largest of the islands – where we were greeted with fresh air on its historic pier.

Fuel-consuming vehicles are banned here, but you can explore its picturesque streets by electric bus, bicycle, or on foot. Walking down the island’s quiet streets is akin to being at an open-air architecture museum with buildings from different periods to discover.

Cinzia then took a lesson from a coffee master who taught her how to prepare a traditional Turkish coffee.