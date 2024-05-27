4,000 lucky Parisians were handed picnic baskets packed with treats from top Paris chefs.

The French capital’s most famous street, the Champs-Élysées, transformed into a massive picnic blanket on Sunday, as around 4,000 people sat in the sun enjoying an al fresco meal.

The lucky picnickers were selected via a draw and provided with free baskets loaded with delicacies from some of Paris' top chefs, including puff pastries and creative sandwiches.

Parisian Yasmina Train said, “I took some pictures, and I sent it to friends, you know, all over the world. You know, look what I'm doing, you know? So. So. No, I never thought about that. So, it's a dream. A dream coming true.“

The gathering happened exactly two months before Paris hosts the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

People eat their lunches as part of a giant picnic on the Champs-Elysées, in front of the Arc de Triomphe, organized by the Comité Champs-Élysées, Sunday, May 26, 2024 in Pari AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

The food was prepared in eight temporary kitchens set up along the avenue and provided by restaurants along the avenue, which include the famous Fouquet’s - and McDonald’s.

A 216m-long tablecloth was laid from the Arc de Triomphe to the intersection of Avenue George V served as the seating area for the event.

Two men eat their lunch as part of a giant picnic on the Champs-Elysées, in front of the Arc de Triomphe, organized by the Comité Champs-Élysées, Sunday, May 26, 2024 in Pari AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

The tablecloth had a total surface area of 4,212 square meters and was made in France from 100% recycled fibres.

This is not the first transformation of the iconic street by organisers, the Champs-Élysées Committee.

They have turned the avenue into a giant movie theatre and in 2023 nearly 5,000 people gathered for the world's largest dictation event.