China wants to lure visitors from these five European countries.

China will soon allow visa-free entry for citizens of five European countries and Malaysia.

The announcement was made on Friday as the country tries to encourage more people to visit for business and tourism.

Starting from 1 December, citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia will be allowed to enter China for up to 15 days without a visa. The trial program will be in effect for one year.

The aim is “to facilitate the high-quality development of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges and high-level opening up to the outside world,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.

International travel to China is yet to bounce back

China's strict pandemic measures, which included required quarantines for all arrivals, discouraged many people from visiting for nearly three years. The restrictions were lifted early this year, but international travel has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.

China previously allowed citizens of Brunei, Japan and Singapore to enter without a visa but suspended that after the COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed visa-free entry for Brunei and Singapore in July but has not done so for Japan.

In the first six months of the year, China recorded 8.4 million entries and exits by foreigners, according to immigration statistics. That compares to 977 million for all of 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

The government has been seeking foreign investment to help boost a sluggish economy, and some businesspeople have been coming for trade fairs and meetings, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook. Foreign tourists are still a rare sight compared to before the pandemic.

How else is China simplifying travel for Europeans?

This year has seen a surge in interest in China as a tourist destination among Europeans.

Data from online travel agency Trip.com shows a 663 per cent increase in overall bookings from Europe to China compared to 2022, and an almost 29 per cent increase on 2019.

The United Kingdom and Germany were among the top 10 sources of inbound travellers to China globally, the data shows. Shenzhen and Shanghai are the most popular destinations.

Beyond it's new visa-free schemes, the country is further encouraging inbound tourism by promoting cultural and historical attractions. China is also enhancing tourism infrastructure by investing in technology, travel guides and e-payment systems.