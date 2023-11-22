Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance explores Oregan's capital, Portland, a city renowned for its sustainability efforts, and its unique take on art, food, and live music.

Portland is a major city in America's Pacific Northwest, but still holds all the charms of a small town.

More recently, it has become recognised for its somewhat different approach to most things, from alternative music to sports like roller derby and vegan cuisine.

Portland's music scene caters for all tastes and genres, and is renowned for live gigs.

Some of the biggest and most popular venues include Aladdin Theater, Doug Fir Lounge and Mississippi Studios.

Terry Currier runs Music Millenium, the oldest record store in the Pacific Northwest. Euronews

Music Millennium in Portland's East Side is both a legendary live space, and the oldest record store in the Pacific Northwest.

Owner Terry Currier is striving to continue the store's legacy.

"We've done over four-and-a-half thousand live performances," he said.

"We try to get a lot of developing artists that are out there, that are touring through in the store. It's given them an opportunity so the younger audience could see them play."

He said Portland's alternative music doesn't have a particular sound or style.

"It isn't the same from one band to another. You just had a lot of people with open-minded ideas. Bands can have a sound, but the songs really matter."

Up-and-coming garage-psych punk band, Spoon Benders, is proud to call Portland home.

The members - Katy Black, Buffy Pastor, Aj Herald, and Velvet - said music coming out of Portland isn't genre specific which makes for a more diverse scene.

Boxcar Pizza is part of Portland's thriving vegan culture. Euronews

The city's 'counter-culture' attitude extends beyond music to its cuisine, particularly vegan food.

Portland has in fact been named the number one US city for vegans and vegetarians by website WalletHub.

Boxcar Pizza, which opened in 2020, serves up vegan versions of Detroit-style pizza - a rectangular pan pizza with a thick, crisp, chewy crust alternatives.

Restaurant employee, Joe Russell said he has watched Portland's vegan scene ''explode'' during the 12 years he's lived in the city.

''I've just seen the scene blow up. Just a lot of cool people coming to town, opening up any kind of non-vegan food you can imagine but doing it vegan,'' he said.

Lauren Skoniczny is an owner and guide at Good Trip Adventures. Euronews

But there is more to Portland than the city; nature-lovers will appreciate its close proximity to national parks, waterfalls and recreation areas.

Good Trip Adventures offers outdoor adventurers guided tours to places like Multnomah Falls, a 30-minute drive from Portland.

Owner and guide Lauren Skonieczny said people can book a one-day hike or a multi-day backpacking tour.

''We also teach about geology, human history, natural history; really try to add a full picture of these places that folks are visiting,'' she said.

Rose City Rollers are a women's flat track roller derby league based in Portland, Oregon. Euronews

In keeping with its 'alternative' reputation, sports fans might want to check out Portland's roller derby scene.

Rose City Rollers are the city's premiere roller derby league featuring the four-time WFTDA International Champions, Wheels of Justice.

The all female, all volunteer-run league has reached the top of Portland’s sports fandom in recent years, packing venues from the Memorial Coliseum which accommodates thousands of fans, to the hangar at Oaks Amusement Park, where hundreds squeeze into a more intimate space to cheer on the gladiatrices.

Darth Maully #88 and Lil RegulateHer #79 are two of the team members who said everyone is welcome to watch them play.

Roller derby is a roller skating contact sport that fuses music, lights and skate action into one experience.

Lil RegulateHer said music plays an important role in connecting the audience with the action on the oval track.

''Portland's music scene is very diverse, the same as derby. There's a diverse community, and music is very integrated because it just changes the way you're like feeling about a game.

''Our DJ is very good at playing music that sets with the vibe of the game. When it's that last jam (units of play) that last minute, there's going to be an intense song that's playing, that's getting everybody all hyped up.''

From the food and music to sports and art, and even just city life itself, Portland's unique approach to everything makes it a must visit.