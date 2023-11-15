By Sarah Dean & Euronews

Known as the live music capital of the world, Austin is a must-see for melody lovers and also foodies.

Austin is home to hundreds of live music venues and some world-class music festivals, such as 'South by Southwest' and 'Austin City Limits.'

It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country and a city bursting with life. Clementine and Bethany of Twisted Texas offer a unique tour bus experience that could only exist in Austin.

"Literally, a wild time, without a dull moment. It combines everything we love about Austin: the craft beer, the food, the live music," is how Clementine describes their tour.

"Follow your ear"

"We are Austin's only concert on wheels. We are one of a kind and we strive to make every single tour feel special. We are the live music capital of the world. So, it just makes sense to have a funky, musically-based tour right here in the heart of all of it."

According to the guidebooks, the backbone of this city is the artists, music, dance, poetry and painting. "Oftentimes, the best things that happen in this city, you just trip into. Some of the weirdest stuff, some of the most entertaining music that you'll ever see. Just walk into a bar and see what happens. Follow your ear!"

Austin prides itself on having live music everywhere. Sixth Street is a place everyone knows to go. You can walk the streets and listen to music.

Barbecue and live music

We meet Austin Mayor Kirk Watson at the famous 'Armadillo Den' who then explains what it is about Austin that makes it so musically appealing:

"There's a high level of creativity and a lot of people want that creativity. So, Austin works to encourage that. And when we talk about why we're a music capital, you can't forget 'South by Southwest'."

According to the Mayor, Austin isn't just a hub for music lovers. It's also a must-see stop for foodies.

"If you want to eat, you can do anything from lots of food trucks to, you know, starred restaurants. It runs the gamut."

A sentiment shared by Grammy-winning songwriter Bonnie Bishop, who tells us more about Austin's music scene and its cultural history. "You can't come to Texas without trying the barbecue. It's like coming to Texas and not hearing live music," she explains.

That's why she takes us to the iconic 'la Barbecue' restaurant. What makes it so special is that it's female-owned and has a female pit master, which is unusual.

"Everything about this is non-traditional, which is kind of how Austin is. It's like a non-traditional enclave within Texas," she laughs.

Willie Nelson is considered the godfather in Texas; there are bumper stickers that say 'Willie Nelson for President.'

In 1971, Willie returned to Texas and decided to organise his own festival, which he called the 'Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic.' For Bonnie, "What the festival taught everyone was that we have a huge fan base for the music we're making in Texas."

Austin is rare, and its locals say it with pride. Being the capital of live music is no joke to the people of this city. After taking it all in, we understand why this iconic place stands out the way it does, with so much to see, hear, eat and experience. Austin lets you create your own soundtrack.