By Euronews Travel with AP

More than 2,000 security workers at Europe's busiest airport are taking part in the walkouts.

Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport have postponed a 31-day strike after receiving an improved pay offer.

Staff were set to strike from 24 June. They have now called off the first two days of the strike (24-25 June) to give union members time to vote on the latest pay deal.

The remaining 29 days of strikes will still go ahead if the pay offer is rejected.

More than 2,000 members of the Unite union are set to take part in the walkouts at Europe's busiest airport.

The exact dates would now be:

June 28, 29 and 30

July 14 to 16, 21 to 24, and 28 to 31

August 4 to 7, 11 to 14, 18 to 20 and 24 to 27

In what they are calling a "summer of strife", walkouts could wreak havoc for millions of people passing through Heathrow during the summer travel season.

Security officers at Terminal 3, which is the base for many international carriers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, would be joining their colleagues from British Airways' main hub at Terminal 5.

Will the Heathrow security strikes impact flights?

Security guards have been striking on and off for several months, including during the Easter break and the coronation of King Charles III. Heathrow says these walkouts resulted in “no impact” on the smooth running of the airport.

Last December, military personnel were drafted in to check passports at UK airports including Heathrow during strikes by Border Force staff.

“Unite has already tried and failed to disrupt the airport with unnecessary strikes on some of our busiest days and we continue to build our plans to protect journeys during any future action,” a Heathrow spokesperson said on condition of anonymity in line with company policy.

Passengers arrive at the Heathrow Airport, in London. AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Why are Heathrow security staff striking?

Unite said security guards have rejected a 10.1 per cent pay offer from Heathrow, which is below the level at which consumer price inflation has been running since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

The union also said that its in-house research shows the average pay of workers at Heathrow has fallen 24 per cent in real terms since 2017.

“Unite is putting Heathrow on notice that strike action at the airport will continue until it makes a fair pay offer to its workers," Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said.

“Make no mistake, our members will receive the union’s unflinching support in this dispute.”

Unite also said there is also “widespread bitterness” among workers that Heathrow used the “cover of the pandemic” to enforce a “fire and rehire” strategy.

“This is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza,” Graham added.

"It’s also expected to pay out huge dividends to shareholders, yet its workers can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports.”

Heathrow said the majority of workers at the airport think the strike action is unjustified, but insisted it would continue to talk to Unite in hopes of resolving the issue.