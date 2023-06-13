By Aoife Donnellan

Hotels.com reveals the most unusual room service orders, as well as where you can order a 24K gold burger.

Room service offers a personalised eating experience but some guests can take that suggestion to the next level.

In an inaugural ‘Room Service Report’, hotel booking website Hotels.com found diet water, melted ice cream, and rice bowls for dogs among some of the more unusual requests.

Bison, blowfish, and boiled bottled water also made the top 10 list of strange room service orders.

The demand for room service is on the rise, according to almost 40 per cent of hotels surveyed.

Hotels across the world have responded to this increase in interest by offering off-the-wall room service menu options.

From hosting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in your room, to Lego sets arriving on silver platters, hotels are upping their room service offering to accommodate almost any request.

What is the most popular room service request?

Burgers have emerged as the most ordered room service item, beating the classic club sandwich.

After surveying hundreds of hotels to report on global trends, Hotels.com found that burgers make up 40 per cent of orders.

But there’s been a swing to more plant-based friendly food too. More than 55 per cent of hotels reported an increase in vegan orders - larger than vegetarian or dairy-free options.

A third of visitors spend €116 on room service a night

The study also revealed that a third of travellers spend at least €116 on their room service bill per night, with the most popular time for room service being between 7-8 pm.

For the fanciest hotels, it seems that almost no request is too outlandish.

Hotels.com have compiled a list of places where visitors can indulge in strange and amusing room service requests, often to the detriment of their wallets.

For €1,356 a night at The Milestone Hotel in London, guests can treat themselves to a private in-room concert from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This room service option sets the mood while visitors enjoy their meal.

From private concerts to private canoes: room service at the InterContinental in Bora Bora can be delivered to the deck of your overwater villa in a traditional outrigger canoe.

Some hotels are offering room service options specifically for children. Ashford Castle in Mayo, Ireland invites guests to request a Lego butler, where children and adults alike can choose from a selection of Lego sets to be delivered to your room on a silver tray.

The Plaza Hotel in New York is home to one of the most famous room service orders: the sundae featured in Home Alone. Made up of 16-scoops of ice cream between layers of toppings, this room service option retails at €277.

Meanwhile the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas offers the ultimate burger experience for €1,482.

‘The Black Gold Burger,’ is made up of 16 ounces of Wagyu beef, seared foie gras and black truffle, sitting in a caviar-infused black and 24K gold brioche bun.