Canada has unveiled a new passport design with enhanced security features.

Passport holders’ personal information will now be laser engraved instead of being printed with ink.

The pages feature images of Canada’s people, landscapes and wildlife that only appear in ultraviolet light.

The cover design has also been altered for the first time in decades. The gold coat of arms is now joined by a metallic maple leaf outline. The colour remains navy blue.

“The new Canadian passport is more than a travel document; it is a representation of our national identity and values,” says Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

“It is a reminder of the beauty and diversity of Canada, and it reflects the country's commitment to welcoming people from all around the world.”

In a nod to Canada’s place in the Commonwealth, the travel document also references the British royalty. However, due to the lengthy design process, it displays Queen Elizabeth II’s Coat of Arms rather than that of the newly crowned King Charles III.

Canada’s passport is one of the most powerful in the world, ranking fourth globally on the Passport Index. Canadians enjoy visa-free or visa on arrival access to over 170 countries.

The new passport will start being rolled out later this summer.

How will Canada’s new passports improve security?

Canada’s new passport design includes a number of new security features to keep citizens’ identities safe.

On the inside front cover, colour-shifting ink depicts a deer and a snowflake. On the opposite page, a visible passport chip and antenna can be used to confirm the passport’s validity and keep information secure.

On the personal information page, information is now laser-engraved rather than being printed with ink. This makes it more durable and resistant to tampering and counterfeiting.

This page also features a kinegram - a diffractive optically variable image - over the main photo that appears to move when you look at it from different angles.

The date of birth appears and disappears depending on how you look at it. A custom see-through window with a secondary image of the passport holder and temperature sensitive ink further improve security.

This page will now be made of polycarbonate, which is durable and water resistant.

1/ Today, we’re excited to unveil the new design of the Canadian passport! pic.twitter.com/O0LLrBofcg — Passport Canada (@PassportCan) May 10, 2023

Later this year, Canadians will be able to renew their passport, pay their fees, and upload their photograph securely online.

The Canadian government has assured passport holders that both the old and new versions are secure and reliable, meaning it is not necessary to renew your passport early.

Canada's old passport design. Canva

How will the design of Canada’s passport change?

The new passport celebrates Canada’s heritage and identity with images of the country’s natural beauty and traditions throughout the four seasons.

The cover features metallic foil in the shape of a maple leaf on the cover. The back is decorated with a debossed maple leaf.

Seasonal art that changes under UV light is found on the stamp pages, featuring scenes of bears, birds, pumpkin picking and wild swimming.