European towns with dwindling populations are offering generous cash incentives to new residents.

Many rural areas are facing ageing populations as young people move to cities or opt not to have children.

To combat this, some local governments are encouraging foreigners to take up residence with relocation grants and cash payouts.

From Spain to Italy, here are all the places in Europe that will pay you to relocate there.

Wake up to alpine views in Albinen, Switzerland

Live with the Swiss Alps on your doorstep. Canva

Albinen in the Swiss Alps is home to fewer than 250 residents. To top up its population, the small municipality is offering to pay families over €50,000 to move there.

Perched on a mountainside in the canton of Valais, the picturesque village is just over an hour’s drive from celeb ski resort Verbier.

Adults under 45 years old will receive 25,000 Swiss Francs (€25,300) to move there, plus 10,000 Swiss Francs (€10,120) per child.

The scheme is only open to Swiss citizens or eligible foreigners who have lived in Switzerland long enough to gain a permit C residence.

Applicants are also required to live in a home worth at least 200,000 Swiss Francs (€202,310) and must commit to living in Albinen for 10 years.

Escape to the mountains in Ponga, Spain

Ponga is in the Cantabrian Mountains. Canva

Ponga, a 600-person town and municipality in northwest Spain, will pay Brits £2,600 (€2,971) each to relocate there. A further £2,600 will be given for each baby born there.

With a UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve in the heart of the Cantabrian Mountains on its doorstep, the town is a haven for hikers. It is also just an hour’s drive from the coast.

In order to take advantage of the offer, Brits have to commit to living in Ponga for at least five years.

Get a slice of the quiet life in Rubia, Spain

Galicia is in northwest Spain. Canva

The Spanish village of Rubia in Galicia will pay expats up to €150 a month to live there.

The scheme is targeted at families with the hope of increasing student numbers at local schools.

Rubia is located in northwest Spain, 2.5 hours’ drive east of Santiago de Compostela.

Explore beaches and villages in sun-baked Calabria, Italy

Calabria, Italy, is lined with beaches. Canva

In Calabria, Italy’s southwestern region, relocating to a village with 2,000 residents or fewer will earn you up to €28,000.

The initiative hopes to combat depopulation.

Those interested in applying must be 40 years old or under and move to the region within 90 days of their application being accepted. They must also launch a business or find employment.

Live among olive groves in Presicce-Acquarica, Italy

Presicce-Acquarica is in southern Italy. Canva

Presicce-Acquarica in the southern Italian region of Puglia will pay new residents up to €30,000 to relocate there.

The municipality is made up of two towns - Presicce and Acquarica del Capo - surrounded by countryside and olive groves.

To be eligible to apply, individuals or families must move their official residency to the southern Italian town.

The money must be used to purchase and renovate an uninhabited property in the area - of which there are many.

An additional €1,000 will be granted for every baby born there.

Lounge on unspoilt coastline in Sardinia, Italy

Sardinia is known for its beaches. Canva

The Italian island of Sardinia is offering people €15,000 to relocate there.

Known for its sandy beaches, blue skies and turquoise waters, the Mediterranean idyll faces dwindling rural population numbers, as young locals move abroad for work.

To combat this exodus, the government has set aside €45 million for the relocation grant, enough to cover 3,000 grants.

To be eligible for the grant, you will have to move to a Sardinian municipality with a population of less than 3,000 people.

The money must also be used to buy or renovate a home. The grant cannot exceed half of the total cost of the house or renovation - meaning, in some cases, the €15,000 sum will be reduced.

Recipients must live there full time, and must register for permanent residency in Sardinia within 18 months of arrival.