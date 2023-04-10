Berlin is one of Europe’s most popular destinations for a city break, with approximately 10.4 million visitors in 2022.

But many tourists just stick to the well-known central attractions.

Now, local authorities want visitors to explore further afield, venturing out into the lesser-known areas of the city.

The council has launched an initiative called ‘Off to B!’ that refers to traffic zone B, an area outside of the inner S-Bahn railway ring.

Discover Berlin’s lesser-known B zone

Berlin’s B zone is made up of nine districts each offering tourists a chance to explore a different side of the city.

Local authorities hope promoting this area will draw tourism away from overcrowded city centre attractions like the TV Tower and Brandenburg Gate.

By encouraging visitors to spread out around the city, the council hopes to ease pressure on popular sites and bring exposure to lesser-known cultural attractions.

What to do in Neukölln

Neukölln is one of the nine districts in Berlin’s B zone supported by the new campaign.

According to the city council, this area offers opportunities for watching migratory birds in the Britzer Garden, a vast park with a lake.

At sunset, the leafy Klunkerkranich rooftop bar affords dreamy views across the city. Jonas Tebbe

The green space also has three giant playgrounds for children, flower gardens, an antique windmill and an outdoor cafe.

What to do in Lichtenberg

Lichtenberg is sometimes dubbed the Chinatown of Berlin, and it’s easy to see why.

The Dong Xuan Center is a market hall crammed with everything to do with Asian culture. The bazaar of around 150 vendors is full of everything from unusual ingredients to rice cookers, as well as street food to snack on.

Alternatively, you can go indoor surfing at the Wellenwerk sports centre or visit the sobering Stasi Museum Located in the grounds of the ex-headquarters of the GDR.

What to do in Tempelhof-Schöneberg

Another borough Berlin wants to promote is multicultural Tempelhof-Schöneberg, once home to the likes of David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich.

Tempelhofer Feld, once an airport, has become a vibrant urban space welcoming skateboarders, kite-flyers and mini-golfers. There is also an area dedicated to picnics and barbecues.

The LGBTQ+ spirit is strong here, especially in the Winterfeldtplatz square area known for its cafes, hairdressers, bookshops and buzzing nightlife venues flying rainbow flags.