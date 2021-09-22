This content is not available in your region
People gather on Bebelplatz for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.
Copyright  Paul Zinken/(c) Copyright 2021, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

In pictures: Berlin's Festival of Lights transforms famous landmarks

By Scott Brownlee

The 17th annual Berlin Festival of Lights returned to the German capital earlier this month, shining a new light on the city.

The festival is known for its illumination of key landmarks throughout Berlin - including the Siegessäule, Reichstag, Brandenburg Gate, Berliner Dom, and many other sites around the city.

Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Projections on the Berlin Cathedral at the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tourists stop in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors
People gather at the Berlin Concert Hall for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors

Organisers this year selected the theme: 'Creating Tomorrow', which saw artists highlight the environmental challenges facing the global population.

Artists turned the spotlight on concepts of sustainability, e-mobility, CO2 neutrality, renewable energies, and digitalisation.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors
"Subsidise climate protection, fair taxes, invest in the future" projected onto the German ministry of finance for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors
Paul Zinken/ Copyright 2021, dpa (www.dpa.de).
"Tolerance" is projected in large letters on the Berlin Cathedral for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.Paul Zinken/ Copyright 2021, dpa (www.dpa.de).

This year attendees of the festival were treated to light shows, projections and video art at 70 different locations across the city.

Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charlottenburg Palace illuminated for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Annegret Hilse/REUTERS
Potsdamer Platz during the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.Annegret Hilse/REUTERS

The inaugural festival took place in 2005 and today it is considered one of the most successful light shows in the world.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors
People gather in front of the Berlin State Opera at the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors
JOACHIM HERRMANN/REUTERS
Berlin Cathedral illuminated at the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021.JOACHIM HERRMANN/REUTERS

The Festival of Lights is one of Berlin's most successful annual events, attracting over a million tourists every year.

For 10 nights Berlin's most iconic landmarks were brought to life in one of Europe's largest open-air art shows.

