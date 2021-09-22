The 17th annual Berlin Festival of Lights returned to the German capital earlier this month, shining a new light on the city.

The festival is known for its illumination of key landmarks throughout Berlin - including the Siegessäule, Reichstag, Brandenburg Gate, Berliner Dom, and many other sites around the city.

Projections on the Berlin Cathedral at the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tourists stop in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

People gather at the Berlin Concert Hall for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors

Organisers this year selected the theme: 'Creating Tomorrow', which saw artists highlight the environmental challenges facing the global population.

Artists turned the spotlight on concepts of sustainability, e-mobility, CO2 neutrality, renewable energies, and digitalisation.

"Subsidise climate protection, fair taxes, invest in the future" projected onto the German ministry of finance for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors

"Tolerance" is projected in large letters on the Berlin Cathedral for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. Paul Zinken/ Copyright 2021, dpa (www.dpa.de).

This year attendees of the festival were treated to light shows, projections and video art at 70 different locations across the city.

Charlottenburg Palace illuminated for the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. Michael Sohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Potsdamer Platz during the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. Annegret Hilse/REUTERS

The inaugural festival took place in 2005 and today it is considered one of the most successful light shows in the world.

People gather in front of the Berlin State Opera at the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP or licensors

Berlin Cathedral illuminated at the "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, September, 2021. JOACHIM HERRMANN/REUTERS

The Festival of Lights is one of Berlin's most successful annual events, attracting over a million tourists every year.

For 10 nights Berlin's most iconic landmarks were brought to life in one of Europe's largest open-air art shows.