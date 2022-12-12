Heavy snow blanketed parts of the UK over the weekend causing major travel disruption at airports and on public transport.

Runways at Manchester Airport were shut down on Saturday, followed by closures and flight cancellations at London’s Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted airports on Sunday night.

Are flights to and from the UK still affected by snow?

A yellow weather warning, indicating snow, ice and difficult travel conditions, remains in place for southeast England (including London), parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland until Tuesday morning.

Gatwick Airport tweeted that while the airport is open and flights are operating, freezing weather will cause delays and cancellations for the rest of the day.

They advise passengers to check the status of their flights with their airline before travelling to the airport.

❄⚠ The airport is open and flights are operating however freezing weather will cause delays and cancellations for the rest of today. Please check the status of your flight with your airline - and local travel conditions - before coming to the airport. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 12, 2022

According to British Airways, Heathrow Airport has mandated a reduction in flights both yesterday (Sunday 11 December) and today (Monday 12 December) due to weather conditions and Air Traffic Control restrictions.

As the London airport is the primary hub for the UK’s national carrier, many BA flights continue to be disrupted.

“Like all airlines operating to or from London, our schedule has been affected by continuing adverse winter weather conditions,” the airline states.

Which flights have been cancelled on Monday?

BA flights to Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Genoa, Hamburg, Jersey, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Warsaw and Zagreb are among those cancelled from Heathrow.

Incoming BA flights from Aberdeen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belfast, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Glasgow, Hamburg, Lisbon, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, and others have been affected.

BA flights to Arrecife, Malaga, Marrakech, Salzburg, Seville and Tenerife have been cancelled from Gatwick.

To minimise disruption, BA is using larger aircraft, where possible, to enable as many customers to travel as possible. They are also offering customers booked on short-haul flights from London, still operating, the option to move to a later date within the next 14 days free of charge via their website.

Other airlines to cancel flights from Gatwick this afternoon include easyJet (Arrecife, Gran Canaria, Porto, Tenerife, Valencia) and Wizz Air (Larnaca).

Disruption at Manchester Airport is minimal, with a handful of Ryanair flights cancelled (Brussels, Cork, Lisbon, London Heathrow) and an Aer Lingus flight to Dublin, among others.

In a statement, Ryanair says “Due to ongoing snowy weather conditions, we are experiencing a small number of delays/cancellations to flights to/from some UK airports today (12 Dec), including Manchester.”

While they are working to minimise disruption, they advise checking the airline’s app or website for flight status updates before travelling to the airport.