Atrocious wintry weather has left hundreds of travellers stranded at Keflavik Airport in Iceland after all international flights were cancelled on Monday.

With Christmas fast approaching, some fear they won't get home in time.

Roads in the area are impassable, which has left both passengers and airline crew trapped at the airport.

Icelandair's CEO Bogi Nils Bogason has called the situation "dire" but said they were doing everything they could to get the passengers home.

“We're just looking into what we can do to get people to their destination before Christmas. Of course, a situation like this, for two days, causes a chain reaction for the following days," he said.

“It's just been horrendous," tourist Dan Elliott said.

"There is this one little food store that sells hot dogs and pizzas. We've got nothing else that we can eat. It needs a little bit more organisation I think for future travellers because it´s shocking."

