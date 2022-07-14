With the popularity of train travel on the rise in Europe, Airbnb has just announced an opportunity to win the rail trip of a lifetime.

The hospitality platform has partnered with Interrail on the train carrier’s 50th anniversary to offer an epic European rail journey passing through five countries.

The trip will last 19 days and take passengers to see some of the properties in Airbnb’s new ‘Historic Homes’ category which consists of around 20,000 architectural treasures in France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK.

Where will Airbnb’s ultimate European rail trip take you?

The railway adventure, named the Airbnb Heritage Tour, will give a group of six friends or family members the unique opportunity to travel to five European countries using Interrail.

Over the course of 19 days, the winners will stay in some spectacular historic houses including a 19th-century mansion in England, an elegant chateau in France and a 400-year-old villa in Tuscany.

Retired naval officer Pierre will welcome you to Chissay-en-Touraine and a château which has been in his wife’s family for close to 50 years. Airbnb

"We are excited to be offering this epic adventure which celebrates the golden age of 19th century travel when there was more time to appreciate adventures with friends and family for longer," Airbnb's regional director Emmanuel Marill said in a statement.

"By combining the very best of train travel with the best of heritage in Europe, we hope travellers will reconnect with history and culture and enjoy travel as it once was."

How to apply for Airbnb’s train trip of a lifetime

To enter the competition, you need to create an Airbnb account and select five friends aged 18 and over to accompany you on the trip.

You then need to go to the application form and tell the company about your passion for cultural heritage, your thirst for adventure and why you and your companions would be the ideal winners. You should also be prepared to share your adventure with the world.

You can only enter once and applications must be made before 20 July 2022 at 11:59 PM CET.