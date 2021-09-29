With Italy's tourism industry gradually clawing its way back after COVID-19, an entrepreneur is offering visitors a different way to see the country.

Antonio Martini, an entrepreneur and head of the AM Turistic company, is giving a different kind of experience to those keen to get out and about again: aerial tourism.

He and his staff are organising trips that allow tourists to appreciate the territory from a different viewpoint.

The company offers short hot air balloon flights around the stunning coastline of Maremma, in southern Tuscany.

For the balloon rides, AM Turistic has collaborated with Florentine business , Firenze Mongolfiere, and now offers flights of over an hour above the Tuscan countryside.

So far the response has been enthusiastic.

"It's really beautiful, we're flying over this area, we're very high and there's an incredible silence therefore it's very exciting and thrilling," says Linda Bargelli, while experiencing her first flight.

After ascending to nearly 3,000 feet, returning passengers are greeted by staff with a bottle of Prosecco and various cuts of local prosciutto, a traditional toast for every successful journey.

Watch the video above to find out more.