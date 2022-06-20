The biggest rail strikes in decades are set to throw the UK into further travel chaos this week.

More than 40,000 staff are due to strike over pay, future job losses and working conditions. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators are expected to walk out on 21, 23 and 25 June.

It will mean half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while workers also stage a walk-out on the London Underground on Tuesday.

From Monday evening, services will begin to be affected by the industrial action and significant disruption is expected throughout the week.

A severely reduced timetable has already been published showing that just one in five trains will be running on strike days. Passengers have been urged not to travel by rail this week.

Passengers arrive during the morning rush-hour, ahead of a planned national strike by rail workers, at Waterloo Station, in London. TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Motorists are also being warned to expect a surge in traffic as large parts of the rail network are brought to a halt and commuters find other ways to travel. British motoring association, the AA, says the worst affected roads will be main motorways as well as rural and suburban areas.

It comes as thousands of people are due to travel to Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, which starts on Wednesday.

Will trains to Glastonbury Festival be cancelled?

After being forced to cancel twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glastonbury is celebrating its 50th year this week. More than 200,000 people are expected to travel to the Somerset site which opens on Wednesday.

Over half the trains from London to Glastonbury Festival have already been cancelled. Before the industrial action was announced, 51 specially scheduled trains were expected to run over the three-day period.

But now, just five services from London Paddington to Castle Cary - the closest station to the festival - are operating on Thursday. A total of 24 trains will run between Wednesday and Friday.

Revellers watch Kylie Minougue perform Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

UK train operator GWR has said that it plans to “maintain timetabled trains” throughout the week. Some times may be altered but it says it will be in contact with customers who have booked seats on these services.

Around 58 services will still travel from London and other UK locations to Castle Cary, carrying a total of 8,000 people.

But other routes that festival goers may use to reach a connecting station could still be impacted.

“Other parts of the GWR network are likely to be more affected by the strike action and customers may need to consider alternative ways to travel to a station serving Castle Cary,” GWR told passengers.

Why are railway workers striking?

RMT union bosses say that workers are facing “an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions”.

Last-minute talks between railway bosses and union leaders today attempted to prevent the strike but these failed with RMT general secretary Mick Lynch warning travellers that industrial action could continue for months.

A passenger walks past a travel information message, ahead of a planned national strike by rail workers, at Westminster underground station, in London. TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

“RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom,” he said.

Lynch added that strikes on Network Rail, train operators and the London Underground will go ahead this week.

“It is clear that the Tory Government after slashing £4bn (€4.7bn) of funding from National Rail and Transport for London, has now actively prevented a settlement to this dispute.”