People travelling to Israel will be met with looser entry rules from today (10 May).

The Middle Eastern nation is now accepting Covid tests taken within 24 hours before departure, instead of the PCR tests within 72 hours that it previously stipulated.

Given that rapid antigen tests are typically cheaper and easier to access, the move will be welcome news for those planning a trip to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv this week.

But some travellers may be holding out until 20 May, when Covid testing on arrival at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport will finally be scrapped.

Announcing the news on Sunday, Israel’s Ministry of Health said the travel restrictions are being relaxed after a review of the Covid data.

There are now around 2,500 confirmed cases in the country - according to WHO statistics for 9 May - way down from the peak of nearly 500,000 in January this year.

“We are hopeful that the easing of on-arrival PCR tests will help encourage tourists to put Israel on their holiday lists this year,” said Sharon Ehrlich Bershadsky, director of the Israel Tourism Office in London.

What are Israel’s entry rules and how are they changing?

Travellers exit the COVID pandemic testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport. AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

Pre-departure Covid tests were scrapped for Israelis back in March.

But currently all arrivals, citizens and foreign nationals alike, must test (again) after stepping off their flight. At Ben Gurion, passengers are directed to makeshift PCR testing stations in a corner of the main terminal normally reserved for airline check-in counters.

Under the existing rules, you must self-isolate for at least 24 hours, or until a negative PCR result is received, which usually takes around 12 hours. If the test is positive, 14 days of home isolation await - though can be halved with another PCR test on day 7.

On-arrival testing will be scrapped on Friday 20 May, following public pressure to end the costly and time-consuming rule, which has led to longer queues at airports.

Other measures are set to stay, however, including the requirement to fill out an entry statement form 48 hours before your journey to Israel. At present, tourists must also take out a health insurance policy to cover the costs of Covid treatment if you fall ill whilst abroad.

Unvaccinated tourists can travel to Israel, but it’s a riskier venture as (unless you’ve recently recovered from the virus) you won’t be eligible for a Green Pass which exempts you from needing to isolate if you come into contact with a Covid case while in Israel.

Do you have to wear a mask in Israel?

Masks are no longer required indoors in Israel, after a government review in late April. Flights are one exception to this, as well as hospitals and care homes.

Depending on where you’re staying, the new local councils traffic lightsystem provides an up-to-date picture of the latest Covid stats and guidance in public places.