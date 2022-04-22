A luxury resort in the Maldives is on the lookout for a green-fingered intern to take up the position of ‘Coral Reef Gardener’.

Whoever is chosen for the role will work alongside the in-house marine educator at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu Resort helping to care for and restore local reefs. They’ll be involved in everything from planting new corals to identifying fish within the reefs and working with regeneration programmes on neighbouring islands. It is the perfect opportunity for any marine enthusiast.

The lucky intern will be flown out to the Maldives in September where they will take up a three-week placement.

Here there are around 2,500 diverse coral reefs - with this type of ecosystem dominant across the archipelago. They provide vital habitat for marine life, food for the local community and essential protection for the shoreline.

But rising sea temperatures, ocean acidification, bleaching and changing weather patterns are just some of the climate-related threats they now face. In 2016, more than 60 per cent of the region’s corals were damaged in a mass bleaching event.

“The Maldives faces increasing environmental and social challenges as its popularity grows and we all have a part to play in ensuring that the beautiful, but fragile, ecosystems remain intact,” says Rosalie Bailie, Marine Educator at Coco Collection.

These coral reefs are abundant in the region and are teeming with life. Coco Collection

A duty to protect the Maldives' unique ecosystems

Sustainability, Bailie adds, has always been at the heart of what the resort does - from tree planting programmes to its partnership with sea turtle protection charity, the Olive Ridley Project.

“We know we have a duty to protect this unique ecosystem for the immediate and future generations.

“We hope our new intern will reflect this ethos and we are looking forward to receiving applications for this fantastic opportunity to come join the team and continue their eco mission.”

When not in the water, the successful applicant will be able to enjoy the stunning surroundings of the Indian Ocean. They’ll also be gifted some of the experiences available to guests at the resort including sunset cruise or spa experiences.

Whoever gets this dream internship opportunity will spend much of their time in the Indian Ocean. Coco Collection

If you’re thinking of applying, you’ll need to submit a two to three-minute video as well as a 500-word cover letter explaining why you think you are the perfect fit for this role. You can find out more about registering your interest here.

You don’t need any previous experience if you are interested in this once in a lifetime internship opportunity. You’ll just need to be over the age of 18, a competent open water swimmer and keen to learn more about coral conservation.