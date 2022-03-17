P&O Ferries, which sails major routes including between Britain, France and Ireland, has announced that it is halting all journeys to "secure the long-term viability" of the company.

The shipping firm also confirmed that 800 seafaring staff have been fired - with immediate effect.

"Services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements," it said in a statement.

P&O stated that the "tough decision" was made to ensure a bright future of the business - but some crew members are defying orders and refusing to leave their ships in protest.

The staff are reportedly being "replaced with foreign labour", according to Union RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers).

The staff are reportedly being "replaced with foreign labour".

Like all travel companies, P&O will have been hit by two years of COVID restrictions which significantly disrupted the tourism sector.

However, the UK-registered company said it was not going into administration.

"P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation," a P&O Ferries spokesperson said in a statement.

P&O has a fleet of more than 20 ships that sail across the English Channel, North Sea, and Irish Sea. It has almost 4,000 member employees and operates more than 30,000 sailings a year.

So the sudden firing of 800 staff will have a big impact on the business as a whole.

RMT said it was disturbed at such reports and has advised its members to remain on board ships.

"We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said, in reference to unemployment benefits.

P&O did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to the union statement or the media report.